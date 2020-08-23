See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Bobby Najari, MD

Urology
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bobby Najari, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Najari works at NYU Langone Urology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele and Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Urology Associates
    222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 825-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicocele
Male Infertility
Testicular Dysfunction
Varicocele
Male Infertility
Testicular Dysfunction

Varicocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  Polyuria
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  Chordee
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Penile Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bobby Najari, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952555781
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bobby Najari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Najari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Najari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Najari works at NYU Langone Urology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Najari’s profile.

    Dr. Najari has seen patients for Varicocele and Male Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Najari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

