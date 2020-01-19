Overview of Dr. Boris Raginsky, DPM

Dr. Boris Raginsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Raginsky works at Podiatric Medicine and Surgery in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.