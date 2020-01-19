Dr. Boris Raginsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raginsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Raginsky, DPM
Overview of Dr. Boris Raginsky, DPM
Dr. Boris Raginsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Raginsky works at
Dr. Raginsky's Office Locations
Cranbury Medical PC620 Cranbury Rd Ste 106, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 698-2444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Endocrinology Associates of NJ9 Auer Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-6666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family is under the care of dr. Raginsky for many years. He is a very trustable doctor. He listens to you and answers all your questions. He explains medical conditions with every detail and very understandable. Good attention and good attitude of his staff. Waiting time around 5-10 minutes. I recommended Dr. Raginsky to my relatives.
About Dr. Boris Raginsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1457352502
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raginsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raginsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raginsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raginsky has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raginsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raginsky speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Raginsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raginsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raginsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raginsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.