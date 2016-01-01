Dr. Bradford Unroe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unroe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Unroe, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bradford Unroe, DPM
Dr. Bradford Unroe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Unroe works at
Dr. Unroe's Office Locations
1
Caritas Physician Group Inc.6801 Dixie Hwy Ste 134, Louisville, KY 40258 Directions (502) 243-3668
2
Tipton & Unroe Foot & Ankle Care - Hurstbourne Pkwy2805 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 243-3668
3
Baptist Health La Grange1025 New Moody Ln, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions (502) 222-3920
4
Tipton and Unrue Foot and Ankle Care8017 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291 Directions (502) 239-6600Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradford Unroe, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1306893599
