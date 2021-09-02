Dr. Brett Vessell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vessell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Vessell, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Vessell, DPM
Dr. Brett Vessell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Vessell works at
Dr. Vessell's Office Locations
1
Foot and Ankle Specialists4119 Browns Ln Ste 2, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 454-4187Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Foot & Ankle Specialists3020 Charlestown Xing, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 948-0211
3
Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (210) 394-4054
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vessell and his office staff do a great job. He’s professional, informative, and actually takes the time to listen to the patient’s concerns and feedback. Keep up the great work!
About Dr. Brett Vessell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1992188437
Dr. Vessell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vessell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vessell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vessell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vessell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vessell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vessell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.