Overview of Dr. Brett Vessell, DPM

Dr. Brett Vessell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY.



Dr. Vessell works at Foot and Ankle Specialists in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.