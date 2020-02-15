Overview of Dr. Brian Metz, MD

Dr. Brian Metz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Metz works at Midwest Ear Nose and Throat LLC in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.