Dr. Brian Metz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Metz, MD
Dr. Brian Metz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Metz works at
Dr. Metz's Office Locations
Midwest Ear Nose and Throat LLC20375 W 151st St Ste 106, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 791-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami County Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have the upmost respect & convenience in Dr. Metz! His office employee's and nurses have always been the best!
About Dr. Brian Metz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- St Luke's Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
