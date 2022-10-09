See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Brian Perri, DO

Pain Management
3.9 (54)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Perri, DO

Dr. Brian Perri, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Docs Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Perri works at Justin Saliman MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Perri's Office Locations

    Justin Saliman MD
    8436 W 3rd St Ste 900, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Docs Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankylosing Spondylitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Back Pain

Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 09, 2022
    Dr. Perri is not only following other procedures, he is inventing, a pioneer! He is a MUST see before allowing anyone to do back surgery. My husband, myself and a dear friend, had back surgery by Dr. Perri. We were all up walking around without a back brace on the same day. Best advice we ever received was giving him a call.
    Sharon & David Preston — Oct 09, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Perri, DO

    • Pain Management
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1215943444
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • Pinnacle Health System
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
