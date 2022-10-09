Dr. Brian Perri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Perri, DO
Overview of Dr. Brian Perri, DO
Dr. Brian Perri, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Docs Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Perri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Perri's Office Locations
-
1
Justin Saliman MD8436 W 3rd St Ste 900, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 746-5918
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Docs Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perri?
Dr. Perri is not only following other procedures, he is inventing, a pioneer! He is a MUST see before allowing anyone to do back surgery. My husband, myself and a dear friend, had back surgery by Dr. Perri. We were all up walking around without a back brace on the same day. Best advice we ever received was giving him a call.
About Dr. Brian Perri, DO
- Pain Management
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1215943444
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Pinnacle Health System
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perri accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perri works at
Dr. Perri speaks Italian.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Perri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.