Dr. Brian Przystawski, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Przystawski, DPM

Dr. Brian Przystawski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Westview Hospital

Dr. Przystawski works at Foot and Ankle Specialists in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Przystawski's Office Locations

  1
    Foot and Ankle Specialists
    4119 Browns Ln Ste 2, Louisville, KY 40220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 454-4187
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2
    Foot & Ankle Specialists
    3020 Charlestown Xing, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 948-0211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Oct 27, 2021
    Dr. Brian is very patient and thorough. After listening to my concerns, he prescribed an AFO for my foot drop issue, which has helped immensely. This is such a professional and caring Podiatric practice of which I will confidently recommend.
    About Dr. Brian Przystawski, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1982689949
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Westview Hospital
    • Indiana University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Przystawski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Przystawski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Przystawski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Przystawski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Przystawski has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Przystawski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Przystawski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Przystawski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Przystawski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Przystawski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

