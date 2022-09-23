See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brandon, FL
Dr. Bruce Piszel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bruce Piszel, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruce Piszel, MD

Dr. Bruce Piszel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University.

Dr. Piszel works at Tampa Pain Relief Center in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Phantom Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Piszel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brandon
    403 S Kings Ave Ste 201, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 872-4492

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Phantom Limb Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Phantom Limb Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Piszel?

    Sep 23, 2022
    Dr. Piszel is an incredible physician. He cares deeply about his patients and it shows. His staff are wonderful, caring, compassionate people who try to make your experience as positive as possible. They make you feel like family and that’s appreciated!
    Glenna Rahr-Huling — Sep 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Piszel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bruce Piszel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Piszel to family and friends

    Dr. Piszel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Piszel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bruce Piszel, MD.

    About Dr. Bruce Piszel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467553966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Piszel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piszel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piszel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piszel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piszel works at Tampa Pain Relief Center in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Piszel’s profile.

    Dr. Piszel has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Phantom Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piszel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Piszel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piszel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piszel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piszel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bruce Piszel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.