Dr. Caren Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Caren Bennett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Caren J Bennett MD7261 Sheridan St Ste 100C, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 441-6226Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
DR Bennett has been our gastro for many years now. She continues to give us excellent care and does studies that are necessary to study the conditions we are having. At the Endoscopy/ colonoscopy outpatient center. Everyone is very nice.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992794127
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
