Dr. Caren Bennett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at CAREN J BENNETT MD in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.