Dr. Alfonso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlos Alfonso, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Alfonso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Alfonso works at
Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at Kendall8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-4960
UHealth Tower West1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-5554
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Carlos Alfonso, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053562470
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Alfonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfonso works at
Dr. Alfonso has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alfonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alfonso speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfonso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfonso.
