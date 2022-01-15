Dr. Carmelo Herrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmelo Herrero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carmelo Herrero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann University Hospital
Dr. Herrero works at
Locations
South Hills Gastroenterology825 N Gibson Rd Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 492-1162Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff is the worst! I spent 5 days during my lunch hour to get through to the office! One day at 415 I called and was #2 in the Que, and got disconnected at 5:05!I wanted the Dr's assistant Jonathan to call me back to see if I could have my endoscopy and colonoscopy at the same time saving me days off of work and possibly some$$ No c/b The Dr. wanted me to take this $85 prep, and I reluctantly did so I wouldn't have to miss 2 days of work. The report from the Dr. said I "didn't prepare fully for the procedure"! When I finally got Johnathan , he said why didn't I use the" free pills he had for preparation"? Believe me I would have done that had I know about it and saved myself some money. I trusted him when he told me he would call my incs. company to see why they wouldn't pay for a constipation medication and would call me back -- he didn't and gave me his extension--and didn't return my calls Also a problem about stopping meds -between office & Surgery Center.
About Dr. Carmelo Herrero, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1619078607
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrero accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrero has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herrero speaks Spanish.
