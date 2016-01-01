Overview of Dr. Carolyn O'Connor, MD

Dr. Carolyn O'Connor, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. O'Connor works at Drexel Sleep Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Uniontown, OH, Marlton, NJ and Middletown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.