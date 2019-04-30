Overview

Dr. Chad Kliger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Kliger works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor in New York, NY with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.