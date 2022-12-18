Overview

Dr. Chau Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.