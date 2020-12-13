Overview of Dr. Christina McAlpin, MD

Dr. Christina McAlpin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. McAlpin works at Christina M. McAlpin, MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.