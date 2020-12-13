Dr. Christina McAlpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAlpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina McAlpin, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina McAlpin, MD
Dr. Christina McAlpin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. McAlpin works at
Dr. McAlpin's Office Locations
Christina M. McAlpin, MD1513 S Grand Ave Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 745-4060
Christina M Mcalpin MD1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 809, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 745-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The Good Doctor is spot on, excellent and fast,....maybe a staff member at the front may wanna add just a little to her people skills.
About Dr. Christina McAlpin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902930068
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Cedars Sinai Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAlpin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAlpin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAlpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAlpin has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAlpin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McAlpin speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McAlpin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAlpin.
