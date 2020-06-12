Dr. Egwim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chukwuma Egwim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chukwuma Egwim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Egwim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Liver Associates of Texas Clinic6410 Fannin St Ste 225, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 799-8300
- 2 10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 3, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 799-8300
-
3
Partners and Obgyn Care PA6560 Fannin St Ste 1980, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 799-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Egwim?
Wonderful man and doctor. Explanations are understandable and he understands the difficulties that his patients might have following his prescriptions to letter. Understand, caring, professional.
About Dr. Chukwuma Egwim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1265607725
Education & Certifications
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egwim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egwim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egwim works at
Dr. Egwim has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Ileus and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egwim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Egwim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egwim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egwim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egwim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.