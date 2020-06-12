Overview

Dr. Chukwuma Egwim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Egwim works at Liver Associates of Texas in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Ileus and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.