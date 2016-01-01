Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun-Lun Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Chun-Lun Li, MD
Dr. Chun-Lun Li, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
James Li MD Pllc128 Mott St Ste 608, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 343-8399
- 2 3916 Prince St Ste 152, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 353-7701
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chun-Lun Li, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Li accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Outer Ear Infection and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
