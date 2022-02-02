Dr. Daniel Kitchens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitchens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kitchens, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kitchens, MD
Dr. Daniel Kitchens, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Kitchens works at
Dr. Kitchens' Office Locations
Cardinal Neuro Surgery & Spine Inc.3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 304A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 842-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kitchens?
I was surprised by the negative reviews about this doctor and his staff. From Rick at the front desk to the nurses and Dr. Kitchens, they have all been very polite, they have gone above and beyond to be helpful. Twice they have called me to rescheduled my appointment as they knew I had a 2hr drive to get there. I would have had to drive in bad weather and road conditions to get there. How many doctor offices are aware of where you live and care enough to make seeing them easier and safer. Dr. Kitchens is very nice, knowledgeable, and most importantly straightforward when discussing your situation. Thank you Dr. Kitchens and staff from the bottom of my heart for your excellent care and your caring hearts!!
About Dr. Daniel Kitchens, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1184620304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitchens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitchens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitchens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitchens works at
Dr. Kitchens has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitchens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitchens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitchens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.