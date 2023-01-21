See All General Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Daniel Martin, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Martin, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Beaches.

Dr. Martin works at North Florida surgeons in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    North Florida Surgeons
    4205 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-4141
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jan 21, 2023
    My first visit to Dr. Martin's office was at the end of 2022. Dr. Martin is knowledgeable, explains the procedure in detail, has great bedside manners, cares about his patients, is always open to any inputs, asks for patients' opinions, overall great personality and treats his patients professionally. Scheduled visits are prompt and I was in/out in no time.
    Aaron F. — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Martin, DO
    About Dr. Daniel Martin, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437414935
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orlando Regional Healthcare
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
