Dr. Daniel Martin, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Martin, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
North Florida Surgeons4205 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-4141Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit to Dr. Martin's office was at the end of 2022. Dr. Martin is knowledgeable, explains the procedure in detail, has great bedside manners, cares about his patients, is always open to any inputs, asks for patients' opinions, overall great personality and treats his patients professionally. Scheduled visits are prompt and I was in/out in no time.
About Dr. Daniel Martin, DO
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1437414935
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Healthcare
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
