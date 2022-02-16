Overview

Dr. Daniel Roses, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.