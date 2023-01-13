Dr. Daniel Van Engel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Van Engel, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Van Engel, MD
Dr. Daniel Van Engel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They completed their residency with Einstein
Dr. Van Engel works at
Dr. Van Engel's Office Locations
Neurology Group of Bergen County1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 208, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0868Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He listened to my whole story, did his examination, and then suggested some options. I liked his style. Don't hesitate to see him.
About Dr. Daniel Van Engel, MD
- Neurology
- English, Italian
- 1912968165
Education & Certifications
- Einstein
- North Shore U Hosp-Cornell
- Neurology
Dr. Van Engel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Engel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Engel has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Engel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van Engel speaks Italian.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Engel.
