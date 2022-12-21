See All Urologists in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Darlene Gaynor-Krupnick, DO

Urology
4.1 (54)
Map Pin Small Wynnewood, PA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Darlene Gaynor-Krupnick, DO

Dr. Darlene Gaynor-Krupnick, DO is an Urology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick works at The Bryn Mawr Hospital in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick's Office Locations

    Urology Health Specialists
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 361, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 649-6420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr Gaynor recently did bladder sling surgery on me. I wish that I chose to do this sooner. I never realized what an embarrassing life I led bf this surgery. Crossing my legs to sneeze, to cough even to laugh. Because of Dr Gaynor I am able to be a normal 40 something lady. She is absolutely the best!!! I will never be able to thank her enough.
    Kerri RN — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Darlene Gaynor-Krupnick, DO

    • Urology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629097803
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    • St James Hospital
    • Kennedy Memorial Hospital
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Babson College
    • Urological Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darlene Gaynor-Krupnick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick works at The Bryn Mawr Hospital in Wynnewood, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick’s profile.

    Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

