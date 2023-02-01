Dr. David Kagey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kagey, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kagey, MD
Dr. David Kagey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kagey works at
Dr. Kagey's Office Locations
Urology Associates Ltd.102 Highland Ave SE Ste 105, Roanoke, VA 24013 Directions (540) 343-8066
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Kagey for years. His staff is always so wonderful, and i love his nurse. Dr Kagey listens, adresses my concerns, and answers my questions. He is a straight shooter and does not beat around the bush. He gets to the point, and i loke that.
About Dr. David Kagey, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1508854027
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kagey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kagey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kagey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kagey works at
Dr. Kagey has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kagey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.