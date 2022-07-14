Overview of Dr. David Kim, MD

Dr. David Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at NJ Retina in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ and Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.