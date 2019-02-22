Dr. David Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levy, MD
Dr. David Levy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Bayfront Digestive Diseases100 Peach St Ste 200, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 456-7733
- Upmc Hamot
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr David Levy is a top notch gastroenterologist whom I would highly recommend for consultation, colonoscopies and surgery. He is intelligent, experienced and extremely kind. He puts a pt facing a colonoscopy at ease--so much so that I travel to Erie from Pittsburgh every five years to avoid inheriting cancer of the colon with no fears or embarrassment whatsoever. A+.
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Westchester Medical Center
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.