Overview

Dr. David Levy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Levy works at Bayfront Digestive Diseases in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.