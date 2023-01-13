Dr. Deborah Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Doyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Doyle, MD
Dr. Deborah Doyle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University|Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Doyle's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Associates PC3801 University Dr Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 410-2849Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Doyle in September 2022 and she took her time and explained my medical problems to me in a professional manner. She then removed the wax out of my ear. She is an outstanding doctor.
About Dr. Deborah Doyle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University|Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University|Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
