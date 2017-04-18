Overview of Dr. Dennis Kilpatrick, MD

Dr. Dennis Kilpatrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.



Dr. Kilpatrick works at Scottsdale Eye Physicians/Sgns in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.