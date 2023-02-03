Overview of Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD

Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Novi Sad and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Jefic works at Las Vegas Kidney & Hypertension Specialists in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.