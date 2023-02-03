Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jefic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD
Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Novi Sad and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Jefic's Office Locations
Robert R. Gao M.d. A Professional Corp.229 N Pecos Rd Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 629-7510
Las Vegas Kidney & Hypertension Specialists600 Whitney Rnch Dr # B-11, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 818-9246
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dijana Jefic is the most knowledgeable, kindest, professional dr. She battles for her patients. Very special dr. & person.
About Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, Russian and Serbian
- 1730134057
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Novi Sad
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jefic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jefic accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jefic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jefic has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jefic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jefic speaks Bosnian, Croatian, Russian and Serbian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jefic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jefic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jefic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jefic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.