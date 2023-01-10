Dr. Edward Becker III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Becker III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Becker III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.
Orthopaedic Medical Group - Tampa4541 S Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33611 Directions (813) 684-2663
Orthopaedic Medical Group - Riverview6901 Simmons Loop # 201, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 684-2663
Orthopaedic Medical Group - St. Petersburg2805 54th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33714 Directions (813) 684-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
I had a good experience with Dr. Becker. He is professional and takes time to explain things well. He does tend to use a lot of medical acronyms, so you may have to stop him and ask him to clarify. But he is professional and knowledgeable. The office runs like a well oiled machine. I didn't have to wait too long to go back and see the doctor and he was running about 10 minutes late (which in the world of medical offices, isn't that bad, imo). I plan to continue to see him for my hip issues.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- University of Maryland Department of Orthopaedics
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
