See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Edward Becker III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (71)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Becker III, MD

Dr. Edward Becker III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Becker III works at Orthopedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay - Tampa in Tampa, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becker III's Office Locations

    Orthopaedic Medical Group - Tampa
    4541 S Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2663
    Orthopaedic Medical Group - Riverview
    6901 Simmons Loop # 201, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2663
    Orthopaedic Medical Group - St. Petersburg
    2805 54th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Collar Bone Injuries Chevron Icon
Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Brace Fitting Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 10, 2023
    I had a good experience with Dr. Becker. He is professional and takes time to explain things well. He does tend to use a lot of medical acronyms, so you may have to stop him and ask him to clarify. But he is professional and knowledgeable. The office runs like a well oiled machine. I didn't have to wait too long to go back and see the doctor and he was running about 10 minutes late (which in the world of medical offices, isn't that bad, imo). I plan to continue to see him for my hip issues.
    — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Becker III, MD
    About Dr. Edward Becker III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124162789
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Department of Orthopaedics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Becker III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker III has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

