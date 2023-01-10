Overview of Dr. Edward Becker III, MD

Dr. Edward Becker III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Becker III works at Orthopedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay - Tampa in Tampa, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.