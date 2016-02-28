See All Otolaryngologists in Stratford, CT
Dr. Edward Lane, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Lane, MD

Dr. Edward Lane, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Lane works at Yale Ear Nose and Throat Group in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lane's Office Locations

    Yale Ear Nose and Throat Group
    2874 Main St, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-5430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 28, 2016
    I have complete confidence and trust Dr Lane, I highly recommend him to anyone at any age!!
    Patricia A Laggis in Naugatuck, CT — Feb 28, 2016
    About Dr. Edward Lane, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033140876
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anderson Hospital
    Residency
    • Colum Presby
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
