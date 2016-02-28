Dr. Edward Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Lane, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Lane, MD
Dr. Edward Lane, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Lane's Office Locations
Yale Ear Nose and Throat Group2874 Main St, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 785-5430
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I have complete confidence and trust Dr Lane, I highly recommend him to anyone at any age!!
About Dr. Edward Lane, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1033140876
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Hospital
- Colum Presby
- St Lukes Hosp Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
