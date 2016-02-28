Overview of Dr. Edward Lane, MD

Dr. Edward Lane, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lane works at Yale Ear Nose and Throat Group in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.