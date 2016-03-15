Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Hwang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hwang works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hepatitis B - Immune Response along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.