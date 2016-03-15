Dr. Elizabeth Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Hwang, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Hwang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-7955Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Unlike other county hospital doctors, Dr. Hwang communicates readily with her patients. She makes and receive phone calls. She Answers questions. She does a wonderful job of diagnosing problems, and moving towards solutions.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hepatitis B - Immune Response, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
