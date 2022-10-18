See All Oncologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD

Oncology
4.8 (34)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SAN AGUSTIN / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

Dr. Bustinza-Linares works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Nona Cancer Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL, Deland, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Nona Cancer Center
    6400 Sanger Rd Ste A-2400, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 735-5695
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Orange City
    765 Image Way, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-7411
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Deland
    810 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 943-9446
  4. 4
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary
    805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 804-6133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Neutropenia
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Neutropenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Employee Health Systems
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Oscar Health
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Ryan White
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598966509
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M. D. Anderson Cancer Center|University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SAN AGUSTIN / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bustinza-Linares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bustinza-Linares has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bustinza-Linares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustinza-Linares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustinza-Linares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bustinza-Linares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bustinza-Linares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

