See All Neurosurgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD

Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Albuquerque works at Barrow Brain And Spine in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD
Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Lyons, MD
Dr. Mark Lyons, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Chandan Krishna, MD
Dr. Chandan Krishna, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Albuquerque's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barrow Brain and Spine
    2910 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-7750
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Aneurysm
Chiari's Deformity
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Aneurysm
Chiari's Deformity
Chiari Malformation Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Petrosal Sinus Sampling Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Venogram With Pressure Measurement Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Indian Health Service
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Albuquerque?

    Jul 05, 2022
    Dr. Albuquerque and his team saved my life after a ruptured brain aneurysm and SAH 9 1/2 years ago. I thank them in my prayers every day. If you want expertise, this is your doctor.
    Shana Fox — Jul 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Albuquerque to family and friends

    Dr. Albuquerque's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Albuquerque

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD.

    About Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447245022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute Of St Joseph Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Southern California Department Of Neurological Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Usc Med Center Neurological Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albuquerque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albuquerque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albuquerque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albuquerque works at Barrow Brain And Spine in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Albuquerque’s profile.

    Dr. Albuquerque has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albuquerque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Albuquerque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albuquerque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albuquerque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albuquerque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.