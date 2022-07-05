Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albuquerque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD
Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Albuquerque's Office Locations
Barrow Brain and Spine2910 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-7750Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Indian Health Service
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Albuquerque and his team saved my life after a ruptured brain aneurysm and SAH 9 1/2 years ago. I thank them in my prayers every day. If you want expertise, this is your doctor.
About Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1447245022
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute Of St Joseph Hospital
- University Of Southern California Department Of Neurological Surgery
- Los Angeles County Usc Med Center Neurological Surgery
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
