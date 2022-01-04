Dr. Filix Kencana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kencana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Filix Kencana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Filix Kencana, MD
Dr. Filix Kencana, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Kencana's Office Locations
Springfield148 W North St, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 323-5001Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kencana is a wonderful doctor. He is my oncologist. His kindness and compassion are outstanding.
About Dr. Filix Kencana, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German and Indonesian
Education & Certifications
- Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kencana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kencana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kencana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kencana has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kencana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kencana speaks German and Indonesian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kencana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kencana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kencana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kencana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.