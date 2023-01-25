See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Miramar, FL
Dr. Francisco Romero, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (84)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francisco Romero, MD

Dr. Francisco Romero, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.

Dr. Romero works at South Florida Spine & Sports Specialists, LLC in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Romero's Office Locations

    South Florida Spine & Sports Specialists
    3000 Sw 148th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 438-7000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I went in with hip pain after a fracture and hip pinning. Dr Romero was incredibly professional, and informative as to what I would need to do. He explained everything so throughly and put me completely at ease with regard to my injection. The entire staff was wonderful. Highly recommend!
    Excellent doctor — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francisco Romero, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1316938236
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Medical Center-Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
    • Ramon Ruiz Ornau
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romero works at South Florida Spine & Sports Specialists, LLC in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Romero’s profile.

    Dr. Romero has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

