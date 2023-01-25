Dr. Francisco Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Romero, MD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Romero, MD
Dr. Francisco Romero, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.
Dr. Romero's Office Locations
South Florida Spine & Sports Specialists3000 Sw 148th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 438-7000Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went in with hip pain after a fracture and hip pinning. Dr Romero was incredibly professional, and informative as to what I would need to do. He explained everything so throughly and put me completely at ease with regard to my injection. The entire staff was wonderful. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Francisco Romero, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1316938236
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center-Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
- Ramon Ruiz Ornau
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Romero speaks French and Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
