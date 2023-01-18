Overview of Dr. Franklin Chen, MD

Dr. Franklin Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.