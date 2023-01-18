See All Hand Surgeons in Edison, NJ
Dr. Franklin Chen, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (60)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Franklin Chen, MD

Dr. Franklin Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edison Metuchen Orthopedic Grp
    10 Parsonage Rd Ste 500, Edison, NJ 08837

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
De Quervain's Disease
Treatment frequency



    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 18, 2023
    The office is run very efficiently and each doctor there specializes in a specific part of the body. Dr. Chen is accomplished, smart, easy to talk to, and available for questions. I had a great experience.
    — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Franklin Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245387554
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Med|Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franklin Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chen speaks Chinese, Russian and Spanish.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

