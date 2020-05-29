Dr. Freya Schnabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freya Schnabel, MD
Overview of Dr. Freya Schnabel, MD
Dr. Freya Schnabel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Breast Surgery Associates160 E 34th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5367
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent and a very compassionate doctor. She listens to you and talks to you in a very friendly and encouraging manner . Dr. Schnabel is an expert in her field and you know immediately that you are in good hands.A true professional, very dedicated to her profession, never tries to rush you .The staff is very friendly and very skilled at what they are doing . I am very thankful that I am getting treated by Dr. Schnabel and her staff. Thank you all .
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Schnabel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnabel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnabel has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lobular Carconima, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnabel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnabel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnabel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnabel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnabel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.