Overview of Dr. Freya Schnabel, MD

Dr. Freya Schnabel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Schnabel works at NYU Breast Surgery Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lobular Carconima along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.