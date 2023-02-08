Dr. Gary Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Snyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Snyder, MD
Dr. Gary Snyder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside II3629 Bell Blvd Ste 202, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 423-4091
-
2
ENT and Allergy Associates - Plainview146A Manetto Hill Rd Ste 200, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 931-5353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
Feel that I am finally on my way to a solution to a month long issue. I am very relieved.
About Dr. Gary Snyder, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1427016500
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan EET Hosp
- North Shore University Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Deafness and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Snyder speaks French.
235 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.