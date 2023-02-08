See All Otolaryngologists in Bayside, NY
Dr. Gary Snyder, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Snyder, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (230)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Snyder, MD

Dr. Gary Snyder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Snyder works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside II in Bayside, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deafness and Conductive Hearing Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
4.9 (434)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
4.8 (73)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
4.3 (47)
View Profile

Dr. Snyder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside II
    3629 Bell Blvd Ste 202, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 423-4091
  2. 2
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Plainview
    146A Manetto Hill Rd Ste 200, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 931-5353

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Earwax Buildup
Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 235 ratings
    Patient Ratings (235)
    5 Star
    (212)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?

    Feb 08, 2023
    Feel that I am finally on my way to a solution to a month long issue. I am very relieved.
    M. M. — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Snyder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Snyder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Snyder to family and friends

    Dr. Snyder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Snyder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Snyder, MD.

    About Dr. Gary Snyder, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427016500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Manhattan EET Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Deafness and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    235 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Snyder, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.