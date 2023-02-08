Dr. George Alexiades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexiades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Alexiades, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Avenue 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
This was one year check-up. He not only performed the check-up but caught some other, dermatology issues and contacted that department in the hospital. Kindest man.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1184683484
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
