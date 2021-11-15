See All Gastroenterologists in Richmond, VA
Super Profile

Dr. George Henry Jr, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Henry Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Henry Jr works at Mitchell Endoscopy Center in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mitchell Endoscopy Center
    7605 Forest Ave, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 282-3114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Peptic Diseases Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2021
    My name is Dr. Richard Slaughter. I have recently received successful treatment with Dr. George Henry. Dr. Henry was very thorough and compassionate and elicited a high degree of trust from me. I also highly commend his very competent staff who are always friendly and responsive. I have high expectations for my care providers and Dr. Henry exceeded those expectations in every way. I am glad he was on my side and provided me ongoing updates and what I needed to do to be successful with my treatment.
    Dr. Richard Slaughter — Nov 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. George Henry Jr, MD
    About Dr. George Henry Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275953010
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Mcv Campus
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Mcv Campus
    Medical Education
    • University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Henry Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henry Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henry Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henry Jr works at Mitchell Endoscopy Center in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Henry Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

