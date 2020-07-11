Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Vicente, MD

Dr. Gonzalo Vicente, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Vicente works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.