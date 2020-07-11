Dr. Gonzalo Vicente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Vicente, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-0621Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Eye Rx Pllc4600 N PARK AVE, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-7100
Juli Freemium Location444 Main St # 2, New York, NY 10044 Directions (343) 545-3443
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Vicente is an amazing Doctor. He has a incredible bedside manner and gushes with confidence in his ability without being arrogant or annoying. He explained the surgery extremely well and it went better than expected. It resolved my problem the next day and my wife and I were amazed at the results. When I see others with a similar condition as mine, I have to let them know they do not have to suffer any longer and provide them Dr. Vicente's information.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- Boston Chldns Hospital Harvard Med School
- George Washington University Med Center
- Inova Fairfax Georgetown University Hospital|Inova Fairfax-Georgetown U Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Vicente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vicente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vicente has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vicente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vicente speaks Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicente. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicente.
