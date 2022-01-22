Overview of Dr. Harry Pantelides, MD

Dr. Harry Pantelides, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Pantelides works at BROOKLYN ENT AND ALLERGY in Astoria, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.