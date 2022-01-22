Dr. Harry Pantelides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pantelides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Pantelides, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Pantelides, MD
Dr. Harry Pantelides, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Pantelides' Office Locations
1
Brooklyn Ent and Allergy3016 30th Dr Fl 4, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 225-6100
2
Jonathan A. Feistmann, M.D., P.C.101 Broadway Apt 201, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 618-9181
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is so friendly and he explained everything with simple words
About Dr. Harry Pantelides, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- New York University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pantelides has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pantelides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pantelides speaks Greek and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pantelides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pantelides.
