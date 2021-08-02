Overview

Dr. Helena Liptakova, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Chldn's Hospital Austin



Dr. Liptakova works at Helena H. Liptakova, M.D. in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.