Dr. Henry Achampong, MD
Dr. Henry Achampong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Fairwood Spine and Pain Center PA106 Milford St Ste 503, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (443) 736-2100
Maryland Pain and Wellness Center2200 Defense Hwy Ste 203, Crofton, MD 21114 Directions (301) 926-8400
Maryland Pain and Wellness Center Prince Frederick205 Steeple Chase Dr Ste 206, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (410) 881-7644
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Twi
- University Of Cincinnati, University Hospital / Cincinnati Oh
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati Oh
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- University Of Kentucky
Dr. Achampong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achampong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Achampong has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achampong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Achampong speaks Twi.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Achampong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achampong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achampong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achampong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.