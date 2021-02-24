See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Salisbury, MD
Dr. Henry Achampong, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Achampong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.

Dr. Achampong works at Providence Pain Management Center in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Crofton, MD and Prince Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairwood Spine and Pain Center PA
    106 Milford St Ste 503, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 736-2100
  2. 2
    Maryland Pain and Wellness Center
    2200 Defense Hwy Ste 203, Crofton, MD 21114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 926-8400
  3. 3
    Maryland Pain and Wellness Center Prince Frederick
    205 Steeple Chase Dr Ste 206, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 881-7644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Polio Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Henry Achampong, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Twi
    NPI Number
    • 1073740726
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Cincinnati, University Hospital / Cincinnati Oh
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati Oh
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Achampong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achampong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Achampong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Achampong has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achampong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Achampong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achampong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achampong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achampong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

