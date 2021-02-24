Overview

Dr. Henry Achampong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Achampong works at Providence Pain Management Center in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Crofton, MD and Prince Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.