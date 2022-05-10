Dr. Zywicke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holly Zywicke, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Zywicke, MD
Dr. Holly Zywicke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Zywicke works at
Dr. Zywicke's Office Locations
1
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-1600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
The Spine & Neuro Center201 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has performed 2 of my daughter's 3 craniotomies and I trust her with my child's life. I highly recommend her (and her amazing staff) if seeking surgical intervention regarding brain tumors.
About Dr. Holly Zywicke, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zywicke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zywicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zywicke has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zywicke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zywicke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zywicke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zywicke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zywicke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.