Dr. Howard Rattner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
North Shore Gastroenterology PC233 E Shore Rd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-2444
- North Shore University Hospital
An excellent experience all around. Dr. Rattner and staff are top notch, courteous, and talented. My visit was during a stressful time, but my worst fears were immediately put to rest. Grateful for having found North Shore Gatro in Great Neck, NY.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rattner has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rattner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
