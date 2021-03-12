Dr. Ian Cote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Cote, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Cote, MD
Dr. Ian Cote, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cote's Office Locations
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Really comfortable and really good service. Everybody so nice. I am extremely satisfied with all aspects of the service from the clinic to the surgery.
About Dr. Ian Cote, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1457762221
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cote has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Cote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.