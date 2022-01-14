Overview of Dr. James Brodsky, MD

Dr. James Brodsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown, Baylor University Medical Center and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.