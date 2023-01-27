Dr. James Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Link, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Link, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine|Stanford University School of Medicine.
Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 400, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 577-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Clinic at Posada265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The wait was a little long, but Dr Link poked his head in apologized and said it won't be too long. He listened to what I said, very thorough and is very soft spoken. He even checked out something for me that hadn't nothing to do with our visit. Dr Link has my vote.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1063775104
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of California San Diego
- University Of California San Diego
- Stanford School Of Medicine|Stanford University School of Medicine
- University Of Colorado Boulder
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
