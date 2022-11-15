Overview of Dr. James Magera, MD

Dr. James Magera, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Magera works at Kansas City Urology Care, PA in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.